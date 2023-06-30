Wildflowers & Weeds: June 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daisy Nelson/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s all about perspective...Weeds to my primary care doctor for sending me to a specialist, then not reading the report he sent her regarding my condition.Wildflowers to the young man I saw pulling weeds in front of his house.Wildflowers to the couple who helped make sure I got all my groceries in my car. Thank you!Wildflowers to the citizens who take the time to attend public meetings and engage with their community.Weeds to people who are already shooting off fireworks. If you ask me, we should honor our veterans with PTSD by finding other ways to celebrate the holiday they helped protect.Weeds to the slow driver on Hancock. Read the speed limit sign! Maybe we need speed minimum signs.Wildflowers to the gentleman that paid for my drink at Starbucks. I will pay it forward. Thank you for your kindness!Weeds to the messy store. Take pride in your business. It’s a major turn off to see merchandise messily placed on shelves and spilling into the aisle.Wildflowers to my dad for watching our kids for the night. If you don’t date while you’re married, you’re doing it wrong! I love my beautiful wife.Weeds to the 110-degree heat!Please keep submissions to 40 words or less. All are subject to edits as needed. Submission is not a guarantee of publication. Send them to submissions@mohavedailynews.com or to our mailing address. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 'Locals helping locals' MVESD approves proposed budget Food, fun and summer sun at city pool party Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
