WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A poor start left Carlos Alcaraz a single point from a two-set hole against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.
That sort of deficit is daunting for anyone, let alone a 20-year-old in his second major final, and against anyone, let alone Djokovic, someone who hadn’t lost at Centre Court in a decade, someone seeking a fifth consecutive championship, and record-tying eighth overall, at the All England Club. Someone who won the year’s first two Grand Slam tournaments and 23 over his career.
Ah, but Alcaraz, last year’s U.S. Open champ, wanted this shot at Djokovic, someone he called “a legend of our sport.” Said it would make winning Wimbledon that much more special. And so Alcaraz managed to come through in that tiebreaker as choruses of “Car-los! Car-los!” from the stands competed with cries of his older, more experienced, more accomplished foe’s two-syllable nickname, “No-le! No-le!” And then Alcaraz came through in a 32-point, 25-minute masterpiece of a game soon thereafter. And, crucially, the Spaniard came through in the crucible of a fifth set, too.
Add it all up, and the No. 1-ranked Alcaraz marked himself as the star people have been predicting he would be, transforming potential into triumph and putting an end to Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at the All England Club all in one fell swoop by edging him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday. Alcaraz claimed his first title at Wimbledon and second Grand Slam trophy overall.
“Didn’t get down, didn’t give up,” said Alcaraz, the third-youngest man to win the grass-court major in the Open era, which began in 1968, after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg. “We made great rallies, great points. It was a long, long match. Long sets. It was the mental part that allowed me to stay there.”
He is the first man outside the elite quartet of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to win Wimbledon since 2002 and, to many, this symbolized a transfer of power in men’s tennis.
“I haven’t played a player like him. Ever,” said Djokovic, quite a statement from a guy who competed against Federer and Nadal for so long and in so many remarkable matches.
“He’s proven,” Djokovic said, “that he’s the best player in the world, no doubt."
The age gap between Alcaraz and the 36-year-old Djokovic, who wiped away tears during the trophy ceremony, was the widest in any men’s Slam final since 1974.
So Alcaraz had youth on his side, which he also did, of course, when they met in the French Open semifinals last month. That one was extraordinary for two sets before Alcaraz cramped up and faded. This time, he had the stamina and the strokes to get past Djokovic — and the belief that he could win.
Alcaraz is the future.
His serves top 130 mph. His sledgehammer of a forehand tops 100 mph, unleashed in such a manner as to make an observer believe every ounce of strength, every fiber of his being, is invested in each swing. The smack of the racket, and his “Uhhh-ehhh!” exhale of exertion — along with the gasps of impressed onlookers — reverberated around the arena.
“It’s something that I will never forget,” Alcaraz said. “That’s for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.