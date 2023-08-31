The period between late September and November, for many, is the perfect time of year to get hitched.
And that is no different for a biker couple looking to share their vows and ride off into the sunset.
When Googling this topic, I came across a script for a biker wedding that was posted on Chaplain Ministries.
Understanding that bikers like to be unique in their own ways, this might help create a ceremony script that is one-of-a-kind for a one-of-a-kind couple.
Welcome: We have come together today to witness and celebrate the marriage of (Bride) and (Groom).
(Bride) and (Groom) have been riding together for (time) and their experience of that togetherness has led them here today, to make a public pronouncement that they have each “found the one," and luckily for them, it is each other.
Address: When you say to the other, “I love you,” what you are saying is, “Hold on tight, the ride is long.” Be understanding of your partner’s needs. Hold each other in the highest regard. Have a sense of humor as you meet life’s challenges.
Honor one another when you are together or apart. Respect each other’s differences. Enjoy the good times, and endure the storms. When your heart and the wide open roads call you, follow just to see what awaits you.
Don’t be afraid to satisfy your dreams with new and different experiences. Make your dreams come true, together. Most of all, love one another, and the realization of the meaning of that beautiful promise “To have and to hold…”
Reading/Poem: At this time, I’d like to share an appropriate poem, called “Come Ride with Me.”
Come join with me stay by my side
Hop on board let’s take a ride
Hold on tight, the ride is long.
Come ride with me where you belong.
Come aboard my horse of steel
Hold me close and let me feel
The need in you as strong as mine.
Come ride with me, we’ll be just fine
Come take a ride and trust in me
We’ll ride as one for all to see.
(Bride & Groom), are you ready now to make your promises to each other? “We are”.
Vows
Groom: I love you more than the wind whipping through my hair, but never ask me to take back seat while you drive, and we will be happy forever. As we take our vows of marriage I will love you and take you anywhere we can ride on two wheels, please take my heart and ride with me.
Bride: I love my leather, and I love the way that I can snuggle up with you on the bike, being with you, holding you tightly as you take the turns tightly, I can feel a connection with you, with your spirit, and I love that feeling.
I want to hold you forever, riding off down any highway we come to. Our marriage and love will take us through any weather, and it makes me very happy to now become your wife.
May I have the rings please?
Rings are a precious metal; they are also made precious by us wearing them. Your wedding rings are special they enhance who you are. They mark the beginning of your long journey together. Your wedding ring is a circle a symbol of love never ending. It is the seal of the vows you have just taken to love each other with end.
(Groom), please place the ring you’ve chosen for (Bride) on her left hand and repeat after me:
(Bride), I offer you this ring as a symbol of my love. With this ring, I thee wed.
(Bride), please place the ring you’ve chosen for (Groom) on his left hand and repeat after me:
(Groom), I offer you this ring as a symbol of my love. With this ring, I thee wed.
Family and friends, we have been waiting and watching for this moment. Get ready to put your hands together and make some noise.
Pronouncement: (Bride and Groom), may your love grow ever stronger as you share your lives together, and may your future be even more wonderful than you ever dreamed possible. You have made your promises, and exchanged your rings. By the power vested in me, I now pronounce you husband and wife. You may kiss your beautiful wife!
Introduction: For the first time as husband and wife, Mr. & Mrs. (Name).
Rich Macke is president and publisher of River City Newspapers. He can be reached at rmacke@havasunews.com.
