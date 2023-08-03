Mayor's Ride - Bike Week Mayhem

Mayor Steve D'Amico leads the pack at the Mayor's Ride during the Mayhem Motorcycle Run held earlier this year. The Tri-state has no shortage of bikers, all with unique rides.

 DK McDonald/The Daily News
Rich Macke

Rich Macke, president & publisher of River City Newspapers

Maybe it came from the 1983 movie “Christine,” which follows the changes in the lives of Arnie Cunningham, his friends, his family and his teenage enemies after he buys a classic red and white 1958 Plymouth Fury named Christine, a car that seems to have a mind of its own and a jealous, possessive personality, which has a bad influence on Arnie.

After stopping for a break, I took a picture of my 2019 pearl Red Indian and posted it to Facebook. In the post, just off the cuff, I named my motorcycle Christine. And it has been so ever since.

