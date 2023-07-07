In 2022, Arizona roadways saw 2,052 motorcycle accidents with 160 fatalities. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), around 56% of all motorcycle crashes occur on urban roadways, with the majority of those accidents taking place at intersections.
In collisions with motorcyclists, drivers often say that they never saw the motorcycle. From ahead or behind, a motorcycle's outline is much smaller than a passenger vehicle's. Also, it is hard to see something you are not looking for, and most drivers are not looking for motorcycles.
Additionally, it is much easier for a motorcycle to be lost in a blind spot of a passenger vehicle. Thus the reason why motorcycles appear to be invisible to other road users.
For example, drivers often cannot see behind the space between their windshield and rearview mirrors. The bigger the car, the bigger the blind spots are. Because motorcycles are smaller vehicles, they can easily be caught in the more prominent blind spots of cars and trucks.
First and foremost, for motorcyclists, it is essential to try and avoid blind spots entirely. By knowing what a blind spot is and where they are for cars and trucks, motorcyclists can try to avoid driving in these areas. When passing vehicles, it is vital to do so quickly in order to minimize the time you may be in another vehicle’s blind spot.
As a driver of a passenger vehicle, you may have seen motorcyclists passing you either on your right when traveling in the left lane or on your left when traveling in the right lane. More often than not we are speeding up to keep out of your blind spot. It’s a common safety practice for many riders while traveling. No, they are not trying to race you so please do not speed up. Yes, this happens and it ticks us off.
During motorcycle safety training, we are taught to consider ourselves as invisible to other motorists. None of us want to become a statistic this year or any other year coming up.
Motorcyclists must drive defensively, as it allows for time to assess hazards on the road. Maintaining distance between you and the other vehicles on the road offers time to react if a dangerous situation arises. This is a form of defensive driving.
There are many reasons that cause accidents between motorcycles and other vehicles than just getting lost in the blind spot of a passenger vehicle:
Visual distractions that cause the driver of a passenger vehicle to take their eyes away from the road. This can include using a GPS, looking at a billboard, rubbernecking an accident, checking out the scenery or even looking at other cars surrounding you instead of those directly in your path and adjacent to you.
Manual distractions that cause the driver of a passenger vehicle to remove their hand, or hands, from the wheel. Behaviors such as eating while driving, using your phone, changing the radio station or reaching for something in the car are all examples of manual distractions.
Cognitive distractions that can cause the driver of a passenger vehicle to take their mind off of driving. Singing, talking, daydreaming or worrying all fall into this category.
All of these distractions make a motorcycle driving down the same road as you, or crossing the same intersection, invisible for even the shortest amount of time. But it only takes seconds for one, or both, of us to not make it home.
If I watch out for you and you watch out for me, we can all be safe on the roads.
