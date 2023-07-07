Rich Macke

Rich Macke, president & publisher of River City Newspapers

In 2022, Arizona roadways saw 2,052 motorcycle accidents with 160 fatalities. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), around 56% of all motorcycle crashes occur on urban roadways, with the majority of those accidents taking place at intersections.

In collisions with motorcyclists, drivers often say that they never saw the motorcycle. From ahead or behind, a motorcycle's outline is much smaller than a passenger vehicle's. Also, it is hard to see something you are not looking for, and most drivers are not looking for motorcycles.

