Rich Macke

Rich Macke, president & publisher of River City Newspapers

Now don’t get scared when we talk about motorcycle clubs (MCs) in Bikers Corner. The majority of motorcyclists that join MCs are not like the Hollywood MCs “Sons of Anarchy” or “The Myans."

Currently more than 180,000 bikes are registered across the state of Arizona.  The American Motorcycle Association stated, “99% of the motorcycling public are law-abiding; there are 1% who are not.” Thus, the “1%” patch is worn only by clubs immersed in criminality and large enough to defend the claim to be the “baddest of the bad” against all.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.