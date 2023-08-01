KINGMAN — In their final tournament of the summer, the Arizona Bombers 12U team played well and won four games from July 28 to July 30 at Centennial Park.
All four games came in pool play before they were eliminated in their first bracket game.
"This was a great weekend," head coach Joey Reyes said. "These girls went out there to play ball and have fun, and that's exactly what happened. The smiles, jokes, laughter and loud cheers make it a blast every time. I'm just proud to be a part of this family. I've got to say family because it's definitely more than just a team. It's one big AZ Bomber family."
The Bombers played two games on Friday and outscored their opponents 30-2, highlighted by a no-hitter from Jasmine Ulibarry in the first game against Turquoise. They then went on to win a pair of close games on Saturday, defeating Klutch 5-2.
Bella Navarro drove in two runs while Taliyah Gonzalez and Parker Lett knocked in one. Aivree Reyes made the start and pitched two innings before Sophia Reyes came into pitch in relief, earning the win with three scoreless innings and five strikeouts.
Reyes then got the win in their second game against the Wolfpack, tossing a complete game. She also finished the day with four hits while Bella Navarro, Abby Osuna, Aaliyah Yanez, Aivree Austin and Addison Grasse had RBIs.
The Bombers were then eliminated following their 6-3 loss on Sunday. Reyes pitched well again, striking out eight, with Emily Coplan driving in two runs and Addison Grasse knocking in one.
