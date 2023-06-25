Bullhead City all-star softball team scores 23 runs in district tournament The Daily News Matthew Rothman Sports Reporter Author email Jun 25, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mohave Valley and Bullhead City compete in the district softball tournament at Rotary Park. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City All-Star softball team may not have won a game, but they still fought hard in the two they played. They fell in their first game to the eventual champions, Mohave Valley. They scored 22 runs before falling against Blythe in their second game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Matthew Rothman Sports Reporter Author email Follow Matthew Rothman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Celebratory ribbon cutting opens museum's educational garden Family Fun Festival makes a splash California man drowns in Lake Havasu Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
