BC Softball.jpg

Mohave Valley and Bullhead City compete in the district softball tournament at Rotary Park. 

 Contributed

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City All-Star softball team may not have won a game, but they still fought hard in the two they played. 

They fell in their first game to the eventual champions, Mohave Valley. They scored 22 runs before falling against Blythe in their second game.

