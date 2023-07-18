featured Bullhead City Barracudas dominate in meet against Needles Sandsharks By MATT ROTHMAN The Daily News Matthew Rothman Sports Reporter Author email Jul 18, 2023 Jul 18, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save barracudas.jpg Bullhead City Barracudas NEEDLES – The Bullhead City Barracudas had another outstanding performance on Saturday, defeating Needles 346-236.The boys team recorded 186 points with 24 first-place finishes, highlighted by five wins from Kian Weaver in the 6U division.Ayden Pawlowski and Garrett Fernandez both won four races, and Bradden Weaver and Christopher Fernandez finished first three times.D'Angelo Saleme, Elliot Finney, Ashton Fenley, Hayden Proctor and Jayden Guerra also won races.The girls team finished with 16 wins, with Skyler Rickerl and Miley Fowles combining for 10. Rickerl competed in the 9-10 division, while Fowles is in the 13-14 division.Aislyn Thomas, Madison Underwood and Marissa Brisco also won, and the mixed relay team won three events.The Barracudas will be in action on Saturday in Cottonwood before returning to Needles for the finals on July 29. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Matthew Rothman Sports Reporter Author email Follow Matthew Rothman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Police warn property owners of real estate scam Mohave GOP heads to Hualapai’s July 29 for 79th annual Republican Picnic A doggone celebration: BCPD to observe National Hot Dog Day today Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News-LNT To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
