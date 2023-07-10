HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — William Byron won the rain-shortened NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday night for his second win in Atlanta in the last two years and his fourth victory of the season.

The threat of rain affected strategy as drivers fought to move toward the front of the field before weather delayed or ended the race.

