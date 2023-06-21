BULLHEAD CITY — For some time now, Rusty Braun has been trumpeting the impending improvement of fishing at Topock Marsh.
That time may have arrived.
"We have some great news from the marsh area," said Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. "It appears the marsh is opening up and the cats are on the prowl."
The cats are channel catfish.
"Local anglers Serenity and Cory Englehart were out fishing with grandpa on his boat," Braun said. "They were fishing with shrimp and targeting catfish."
They succeeded, pulling in two with a combined weight of about 8 pounds.
"One weighed in at 4.22 pounds and the other was 3.72 pounds," Braun said.
Stripers remain the dominant newsmaker in the river near Bullhead City.
"Jason Rodriguez was fishing from shore in the Community Park area and landed a nice 5.6-pound striper at 25 5/8 inches," Braun reported. "Jason was using anchovies and has been doing very well fishing in this area."
Rotary Park also remains a good spot "for stripers in the 1- to 5-pound range" along with the Big Bed area.
"Up on Lake Mohave, it's been a bit slow for the striper bite," Braun said. "Hopefully, with the weather warming up the water in this area, the bite will start."
If you've had any success in area waters, share the news with Braun. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
"Hope this helps some for now and we look forward to seeing you in with your catch and the story," Braun said. "Now, go catch a fish."
