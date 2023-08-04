FRIDAY FISHING REPORT Community Park a good starting point for stripers By BILL McMILLEN The Daily News Bill McMillen Associate Editor Author email Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mike McPherson shows off the 13-pound, 32-inch striper he caught using anchovies in the Community Park area. Rusty Braun Contributed Bryon Kilgore caught this striper while fly fishing in the Community Park area. It weighed 5.72 pounds and measured 26 3.8 inches in length. Rusty Braun Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BULLHEAD CITY — If you're looking for stripers, Community Park is a good place to start.That's the word from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City."This week, it's Community Park that is rocking for the striper bite," Braun said. "Two of our local anglers did very well off the shores of the Colorado River in the Community Park area."Mike McPherson was using anchovies when he hooked a 13.8-pound, 32-inch striper."He was fishing from the shore in the afternoon and yep, there were Jet Skis running around, but the fish apparently did not know."Bryon Kilgore, meanwhile, was fly fishing from the shore, using an orange-and-yellow fly, when he landed a 5.72-pound, 26 3/8-inch striper.Striper fishing is picking up at Lake Mohave, Braun said."I have been getting reports from up on the lake," he said. "I have heard that near and around the power lines is a great go-to spot, but we are hoping for some fish to be brought in from that area."Word remains slow from the Topock Marsh area, Braun added, "but I am sure the largemouth bass are doing well on spinner baits in the white or green color."If you have caught something worth reporting, contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call 928-763-8550."Hope this helps for now and we look forward to seeing you in soon to share that catch and your story," he said. "Now, go catch a fish." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bill McMillen Associate Editor Author email Follow Bill McMillen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Bullhead City woman sentenced to prison for credit card fraud, forgery York Fire 85% contained, crews work to preserve Nevada national monument Meadview go-cart driver indicted for murder Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
