SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ryne Nelson struck out six in seven innings in his strongest start of the season, Ketel Marte added two hits and homered for the second consecutive game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks held off the surging San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

Christian Walker extended his career-high hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI double for Arizona. Alek Thomas had three hits for the Diamondbacks, whose lead in the NL West had been trimmed to 1½ games over the Giants after San Francisco won the first two games of the series.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.