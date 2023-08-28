dbacks logo

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded that scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks took three of four games against the Reds and held on to the National League's last wild-card spot. Arizona leads Cincinnati by 1 1/2 games.

