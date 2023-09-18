dbacks logo

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte homered and Arizona got a great performance from its bullpen as the Diamondbacks defeated the skidding Chicago Cubs 6-2 on Sunday to pass them for the second National League wild-card spot.

Arizona completed a three-game sweep and handed the Cubs their fifth straight loss. The Diamondbacks won three of four last weekend at Wrigley Field and finished 6-1 against Chicago this season.

