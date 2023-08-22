MADRID (AP) — Spain celebrated its Women’s World Cup title at home with Olga Carmona being thrown up into the air by her teammates in front of thousands of fans who welcomed the newly crowned champions on Monday.

Carmona, who scored the winning goal in Sunday’s final against England, participated in the celebrations despite being told after the match that her father had died following an illness. Her family decided to wait until the match was over to inform Carmona.

