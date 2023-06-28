6-27 Hannah Clark Softball.jpg

Hannah Clark playing college softball with Eastern Kentucky University.

 Courtesy of Paul Coots

MOHAVE VALLEY — The Arizona Bombers travel softball team already featured a talented coaching staff, but their new addition could be one to put them over the top.

Hannah Clark, who played four years of college softball at Eastern Kentucky University and professionally overseas, is now part of the Bombers family. After starting with the 16u team, Clark is now working with the 18u team, which features some of the top players in the state.

