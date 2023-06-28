MOHAVE VALLEY — The Arizona Bombers travel softball team already featured a talented coaching staff, but their new addition could be one to put them over the top.
Hannah Clark, who played four years of college softball at Eastern Kentucky University and professionally overseas, is now part of the Bombers family. After starting with the 16u team, Clark is now working with the 18u team, which features some of the top players in the state.
"My main goal is to help get these girls network and get them off to college," Clark said. "It's rewarding being able to give my passion for the sport and see these young women make it their own. I've never had the opportunity to see the behind-the-scenes of getting these young women to college and the process they need to go through, but I understand the dedication it takes."
Currently, the Bombers have three players committed to playing college softball, including a pair of girls headed to the University of Buffalo with Karina Pulu and Trinity Williams. Alaina Johnson also just committed to Dakota Wesleyan University.
“Great to have a coach with her experience and knowledge of the game join the Bombers coaching staff," head coach Tim Williams said. "She will play a key role in hitting/fielding, player development and recruiting."
Clark has played softball for 20 years and started every game in college at EKU. She finished her tenure batting .310 with 44 home runs and 171 RBIs.
She also played in Italy with the New Bollate Lacomes and Nuoro from Italy during her professional career. Last year, Clark played with Rivas Spain in the Premier European Cup and will be playing with Olympia Netherlands in the European Cup on August 21-26.
Before that, she will help coach the Bombers this weekend in the Colorado Sparklers Tournament.
