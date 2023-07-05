featured Gonzales posts solid sophomore season at Mesa Community College By Matt Rothman The Daily News Matthew Rothman Sports Reporter Author email Jul 5, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vero Gonzalez of Mesa Community College. Courtesy of Mesa Community College Athletics MOHAVE VALLEY — Only a few players get to finish their high school career out on top, but Vero Gonzales was able to do just that.A 2021 graduate of River Valley, Gonzales won a state championship with the Dust Devils and shined in her high school career. She batted .409 with one home run, 72 RBIs, and 130 runs scored.Gonzalez then went on to play college softball at Mesa Community College and finished her sophomore year as one of the team’s top hitters.In 47 games, she hit .315 with 18 RBIs and 37 runs scored.She also stole two bases while the team won 27 games.Success at the collegiate level didn’t come as a surprise to RVHS coach Tim Williams.“Veronica worked hard growing up in the local area,” Williams said. “She is a solid player you could always count on. It is great to see her succeed at the collegiate level.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Matthew Rothman Sports Reporter Author email Follow Matthew Rothman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Oatman Egg Fry featured hard-boiled competition Fourth of July pool party a big splash with everyone County accepts Blair’s resignation, search for new county recorder to begin this year Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.