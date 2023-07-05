7-2 Vero Gonzales.jpg

Vero Gonzalez of Mesa Community College. 

MOHAVE VALLEY — Only a few players get to finish their high school career out on top, but Vero Gonzales was able to do just that.

A 2021 graduate of River Valley, Gonzales won a state championship with the Dust Devils and shined in her high school career. She batted .409 with one home run, 72 RBIs, and 130 runs scored.

