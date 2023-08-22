LLWS Japan Cuba Baseball

Japan's starting pitcher Hinata Uchigaki throws to a Cuba batter during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

 Tom E. Puskar

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Offense is taking a step back at the Little League World Series this year.

Pitchers are zipping through opposing lineups, helped by a new rule meant to boost participation that calls for everyone on the roster to be in the batting order.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.