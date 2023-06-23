This has long been an idea of mine, seeking to bring awareness to a hobby and lifestyle that is important to me.
“Bikers Corner” will publish weekly in River City Newspapers publications across Mohave County. The goal is to bring awareness about the world of motorcycles and enthusiasts.
Individuals who do not ride often don’t understand why someone riding a motorcycle does what he/she is doing. For example, when a motorcycle races past you on either your left or right, depending on which lane you are in, then slows down to the speed limit after passing they aren’t looking to coax you into a race. They most likely through they were in your blind spot and wanted to make sure you see them.
Over the coming weeks we will delve into bike safety, interviews with local riders patched or not, gear used by motorcycle riders, what to do and what not to do, different bikes and different styles of riding, changing laws to help riders, and so much more.
Now, I haven’t been riding as long as some, but I have ridden longer than others. I did start out at the ripe young age of 10 when I got my first dirt bike, a Honda XR75. Man, I thought I’d died and gone to heaven. I loved that bike.
In my teens, after getting my DL, I upgraded to the “NEW” at the time, Honda Rebel. It was only a 250, but in my eyes it had the lines of a Harley Davidson (just much smaller) and that turned me on. I rode it for a couple years, then life started, my interests changed as I became involved in playing music.
Soon after I started a family. No more riding.
About 12 years later, and a messy divorce in my past, I purchased a Yamaha V-Star 650. It too looked like the Harley Davidson Sportster, which is why I gravitated that way. Not the bike I always wanted, but definitely enjoyed riding it. Again, after a couple years life and work got in the way and I found myself needing to unload it.
It wasn’t until I landed in Lake Havasu that I was situated to make another purchase. So in mid-2022 I started my search. Initially I was looking at the Harley Davidson Street Glide series. One thing was for sure, I was going to buy what I had always wanted this time. But checking out all the Harley’s on the market at that time, I couldn’t find one that just “turned my crank”.
During my search I had been checking out bikes at Gear Up Motorsports right here in Lake Havasu City. One day, while checking their online inventory, I noticed they had a red Indian Chieftain. “Holy Crap” I said to myself. I have to go check that bike out, so I did. I walked in and started drooling. Gear Up mechanic “Keith”, walked out and said “take a seat and bounce up and down on it”. As soon as I sat on it I knew this was the bike for me, it was just so comfortable. My feet were flat footed on the ground, which didn’t happen with any other bike.
It was a 2019 Indian Chieftain Classic with only 600 miles on it. Not even broken in yet. And after a little work on the Ole Lady, it was mine. I finally owned the bike of my dreams and man its cool.
Since purchasing my Indian I’ve had the pleasure of meeting some really great people. People that also love to ride, and ride regularly. And I’m sure there are more to come. But it is because of these people that I decided to start writing about them. Writing about the biker life that most don’t get to be a part of or understand.
Next week we will get started with a discussion on the new Arizona law covering “Lane Filtering”, how it affects the motorcyclist and automobile drivers.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of River City Newspapers.
