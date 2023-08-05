Jacob Cowing in action

Jacob Cowing (2) is a wide receiver for the University of Arizona Wildcats. He's up for the Paul Hornung Award.

 Mike Christy/Arizona Athletics
TUCSON — University of Arizona football wide receiver Jacob Cowing has been named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List, as announced Thursday by the Louisville Sports Commission. This award honors the most versatile player in major college football.

Cowing received this preseason watch list selection for the first time since joining the Wildcats. The Paul Hornung Awars is given annually by the LSC to the most versatile player in college football. The Award was created by the LSC in January of 2010 with the support of the Golden Boy himself, Paul Hornung, a native and lifelong resident of Louisville and member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

