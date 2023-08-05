TUCSON — University of Arizona football wide receiver Jacob Cowing has been named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List, as announced Thursday by the Louisville Sports Commission. This award honors the most versatile player in major college football.
Cowing received this preseason watch list selection for the first time since joining the Wildcats. The Paul Hornung Awars is given annually by the LSC to the most versatile player in college football. The Award was created by the LSC in January of 2010 with the support of the Golden Boy himself, Paul Hornung, a native and lifelong resident of Louisville and member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.
Cowing was selected to the Hornung Award watch list after an 85-catch, 1,034-yard performance in 2022, marking the third-most catches and seventh-most yards in a single season in Arizona football history.
The senior from Maricopa finished first in the Pac-12 in receptions and tied for second in the conference with seven touchdown receptions. Cowing has caught a pass in 44 straight games which is the second-longest streak in the nation.
Arizona opens the 2023 football season at home against Northern Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.
ABOUT THE PAUL HORNUNG AWARD
After the completion of week 11 in the regular season, LSC staff creates and distributes an informational packet on players who made the Honor Roll to the 17-member Paul Hornung Award Selection Committee. The Selection Committee members vote for their top three choices for PHA Finalists using this list and any other FBS players that meet the PHA criteria. Results are based on a 5-3-1-point system (1st place – 5 points; 2nd place – 3 points; 3rd place – 1 point). A designated number of players with the most points comprises the Finalist List.
The essence of the Award — versatility enabling a player to make an impact at numerous positions on the field — suggests that a dynamic list of candidates will emerge as the college football season progresses. With this factor in mind, the Paul Hornung Award Advisory Committee and Selection Committee will adhere to the following timeline for 2023:
Aug. 3 – Develop and publicize an Official Watch List.
Nov. 12 – List of candidates provided to Paul Hornung Award Selection Committee.
Nov. 15 – Finalists announced.
Dec. 6 – Winner announced.
March 2024 – Host winner at the official awards banquet in Louisville, Kentucky.
