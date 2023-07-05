DETROIT — Tarik Skubal, pitching in the major leagues for the first time in 11 months, worked four hitless innings for the Detroit Tigers in Tuesday's 1-0 10-inning loss to the Oakland Athletics.
The 26-year-old Skubal, a graduate of Kingman Academy of Learning, struck out six, hit one batter and walked none in a 57-pitch outing that included 41 strikes. He hit 98 mph on six fastballs and reached 97 on seven others.
He retired the first 11 batters he faced before hitting Brent Rooker with a 1-2 slider with two out in the fourth inning. He got out of the inning by inducing a forceout off the bat of Aledmys Diaz, the last batter he faced.
“I'm healthy and it was fun to go out there and compete,” Skubal said after the game. “The goal was to come out of this feeling good and I do.”
The outing wasn't a surprise to Tigers' manager A.J. Hinch.
“I'll be honest — I expect Tarik to be a monster every time he goes out there,” Hinch said. “He pitches with so much fire and aggression, and we knew he was excited to be back out there, so it was impressive how well he commanded his pitches. We expect him to be great, though.”
Skubal was replaced by Reese Olson in the fifth inning and Olson worked five scoreless innings, allowing only two baserunners on a single by Shea Langeliers and a walk to Ryan Noda.
“It was great to have (Skubal) back and see him pitch so well,” Olson said. “I just wanted to build off what he had done for five innings.”
Noda drove in the only run of the game with a two-out single off Tyler Holton in the 10th inning.
The three Detroit pitchers combined on a two-hitter but the Tigers were held scoreless by four Oakland pitchers, limited to six singles.
Skubal was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 29th round of the 2017 amateur draft but chose to return to Seattle University instead of signing a professional contract. Detroit took the left-hander in the ninth round of the 2018 draft.
He made his big-league debut in 2020 and was 1-4 in eight appearances for the Tigers. In 2021, he was 8-12 and he was 7-8 in 2022 before suffering the elbow strain last August.
Skubal made five rehabilitation starts in the minor leagues before returning to the Tigers' roster in time to make Tuesday's start against Oakland.
