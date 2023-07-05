Skubal back on the mound

Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday in Detroit.

 Duane Burleson/The Associated Press

DETROIT — Tarik Skubal, pitching in the major leagues for the first time in 11 months, worked four hitless innings for the Detroit Tigers in Tuesday's 1-0 10-inning loss to the Oakland Athletics.

The 26-year-old Skubal, a graduate of Kingman Academy of Learning, struck out six, hit one batter and walked none in a 57-pitch outing that included 41 strikes. He hit 98 mph on six fastballs and reached 97 on seven others.

