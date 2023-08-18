BULLHEAD CITY — While anchovies are — and likely always will be — the go-to bait for anglers pursuing stripers along the Colorado River, artificial lures have been working well lately.
"Local angler Jennifer Munez and son Jackson brought in a nice 7.8-pound striper at 28 1/4 inches," said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
That size of fish is always good news, but Braun said it gets better.
"The neat part is she was fishing from the shore in the Community Park area using a Pencil Popper," he said. "This goes along with other news I have been hearing that lures are starting to bring in some of the larger fish."
With fishing activity picking up, Braun took the opportunity to remind fishermen of the limits on stripers in area waters.
"Here below Davis Dam, the bag limit of stripers is 10 with no size limit," he said. "Above Davis Dam, it's different. Under 20 inches, there is no limit; over 20 inches, it's a 20-fish bag limit."
He also reminded all that the limit of trout in the river is five. There are no size restrictions.
"Our local angler, Gerry Ward, was able to land a few trout in the Rotary Park area," Braun said. "He was fishing from the shore using a small trout jig. Yes, we do get a trout stocking now and again this time of year in hopes it will help with the caddisfly issue. The trout that have been brought in by Crowther's of Colorado have been very successful in eating the caddisfly."
During cooler parts of the year, the National Fish Hatchery at Willow Beach provides trout to be stocked in the river. Usual stocking areas are Davis Camp, Community Park and Rotary Park. During the summer, the hatchery doesn't have the means to transport the fish safely because of the heat.
Whether it's stripers or trout — or the occasional catches of largemouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, panfish or carp — there are plenty of fishing opportunities out there.
"We are having a great fishing season," Braun said. "Our local and visiting anglers are having some great luck in landing some fish."
If you are in that number, let Braun know about it. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by phone at 928-763-8550.
"Hope this helps some for now," Braun said. "We look forward to seeing you in soon to share that catch and your story. Now, go catch a fish."
