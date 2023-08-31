9-30 Mohave FB.jpg

The Thunderbirds competed in their first ever flag football game this week, narrowly missing a victory.

 Contributed

QUEEN CREEK — The Mohave High School flag football team played their first game in school history on Tuesday against Benjamin Franklin High School.

While they ended up falling 14-13, it was still a night to remember behind some stand-out individual performances. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.