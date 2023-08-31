QUEEN CREEK — The Mohave High School flag football team played their first game in school history on Tuesday against Benjamin Franklin High School.
While they ended up falling 14-13, it was still a night to remember behind some stand-out individual performances.
“Even though the scoreboard didn’t end up in our favor, I’m pretty ecstatic about the poise and confidence the ladies showed in the first football contest they’ve ever been a part of,” head coach Kelly Burgess said. “We have a group that is not only hungry for knowledge, but they are hungry for success. And, so far, they’ve been willing to do whatever it takes to become a quality football team.”
With only two players that had ever stepped foot on a football field, the Thunderbirds managed to score two touchdowns and accumulate 331 yards in their first game.
Quarterback Skyler VanHorn threw for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jasmine Burr had three catches for 150 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown reception and also 49 yards rushing. Dayanara Barajas led all rushers with 62 yards on six carries, while Karli Crawford had two receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, Vanessa Oliva and Pamela Perez each had multiple sacks, while Katlyn Brown led the team with six tackles. Karli Crawford had five.
Mohave will play their next game on Thursday, Sept. 7, away against Canyon View High School in Waddell, Arizona at 5 p.m. The Thunderbirds open with three straight road games before playing their home opener on Sept. 14 against St. John Paul II Catholic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.