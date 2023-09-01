BULLHEAD CITY —The Mohave High School girls volleyball team began their season with a dominating 3-0 win over their rival Lake Havasu High School on Wednesday.
This was also the first win for Head Coach David Kilpatrick as the Thunderbirds won 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 to move to 1-0 for the second time in three years.
"Getting the first win and the sweep against Havasu was a wonderful feeling that I will remember for a while as a head coach," Kilpatrick said. "I'm excited for the team and how they performed today. The girls have been working hard. I think we are working together and have a lot of positive energy and enthusiasm. We just built off that."
Mohave High School steamrolled through the first set, recording a 25-18 win. The second set started similarly, with the Thunderbirds recording the first four points of the set and racing out to a 7-2 lead to force Lake Havasu into a time-out. The Knights cut the deficit to three midway through the second set before Mohave pulled away for the nine-point win before a tighter third set.
"I am really excited about that first win because last year when we played Havasu, it was not the same," Alyssa Nelson said. "We had a lot of energy, and it's our senior year, so we are just really excited."
Amanda Jennings, Sidney Engelhardt and Jazalyn Maish all recorded two kills, while Lilianna Acevedo had one. Nelson recorded 20 digs, and Jennings had 12.
"I'm very happy our team was able to pull through because we have been working really hard for three weeks, which is abnormally long before our first game," Engelhardt said. "We are all brand new together, and we all work really well together. I think we will grow from here."
Mohave will play their next match on Wednesday against River Valley at 6 p.m. On Tuesday, the Dust Devils lost their opening match in four sets against Mohave Accelerated Learning Center.
