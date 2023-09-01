8-31 Mohave VB.jpg

Alyssa Nelson (#16) and Sidney Engelhardt warm up prior to their match on Wednesday against Lake Havasu. See more photos from the game online at MohaveDailyNews.com.

 By Matt Rothman
The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High School girls volleyball team began their season with a dominating 3-0 win over their rival Lake Havasu High School on Wednesday.

This was also the first win for Head Coach David Kilpatrick as the Thunderbirds won 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 to move to 1-0 for the second time in three years. 

