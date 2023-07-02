6-28 WIlliams Mohave Football.jpg

Mohave High School's Jonathon Williams commits to Army West Point

 Mohave Football

BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School's Jonathon Williams is officially committed to to playing college football at Army West Point.

"It feels wonderful to know that I'll be playing at the next level because I put in a lot of hard work," Williams said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.