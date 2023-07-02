BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School's Jonathon Williams is officially committed to to playing college football at Army West Point.
"It feels wonderful to know that I'll be playing at the next level because I put in a lot of hard work," Williams said.
Williams started playing football when he was 7 in Illinois for a team called the Colts, but then took a year off and moved to Arizona with his family. He then played for the Firebirds all the way up to high school and was inspired to play by his mother, Mika Willis. In high school, Williams has played on the varsity team since he was a freshman and has shined all over the field.
Williams has made 120 tackles in the last two years, with 22 of them going for a loss and five sacks. Offensively, he ran for 1787 yards with 23 rushing touchdowns. Williams also has thrown for over 1,100 yards with 12 touchdowns, and he caught eight passes for 100 yards and another score while helping Mohave. During his time on varsity, the Thunderbirds have won 11 games.
"Jon is a great young man," head coach Rudy Olivera said. "When any college coach asks me to describe Jon, I always say that he is just a special kid in the classroom, on campus and on the field. He works hard, doesn't complain and just does what he is supposed to do. We are looking forward to his journey but will definitely reap the benefits of him being on campus for one more year."
Williams says his decision to attend Army was to make sure that he would be in good shape for the future. While he still has one year left on the varsity team, he hopes to improve his explosiveness off the ball. Mohave opens its season on August 25 against Paradise Honors.
