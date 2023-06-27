LAKE HAVASU – The Mohave Valley 10-12 all-star baseball team got off to a tremendous start in the district tournament with a dominating 17-0 win over Parker on Friday.

However, they lost 3-0 against Lake Havasu in their next game to fall into the losers bracket and went on to be eliminated after losing 12-2 against Kingman.

