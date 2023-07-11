COTTONWOOD — The 10-12 Mohave Valley all-star softball team completed a memorable season, finishing fifth in the state on Sunday.
Their team won three games in the district tournament and outscored their opponents 48-0 in their three games. They then went on to play in states, where they dominated in their first two games, highlighted by 17-3 in the second round, with Izabella Navarro, Taliyah Gonzalez and Takota Martin all driving in two runs. Aaliyah Yanez-Frias and Danika Willis each knocked in one.
MVLL had six doubles and got tremendous pitching from Sophia Reyes, who struck out nine. She then pitched the third game again, and despite falling 8-0, Reyes struck out 13 more. Navarro had the only hit in the game while Alexah Marquez walked twice. Willis also reached base.
Mohave Valley went on to fall in their final game 7-0, but Reyes struck out 14 more batters while Martin recorded the lone hit.
Head Coach Michele Lett calls this one of the most rewarding seasons, and noted they would not have been able to do it without the support of her assistants, players, parents and sponsors.
"From tryouts in February to postseason in July, I have watched these girls dedicate themselves on the field and still make sure they were outstanding citizens at school, home and in the community," Lett said. "The respect, kindness and love they have shown each other, and myself, is something I will never forget. These ladies will remember this experience for the rest of their lives, as will I."
The team also got to experience Sedona and Jerome in Arizona. They held a team dinner at the Haunted Hamburger and ended their off day with a haunting ghost tour.
"Because our community is so wonderful, we were able to book a home large enough to house the team and their families," Lett added. "We enjoyed breakfast, lunch and dinners together."
