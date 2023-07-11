7-10 MVLL 10-12 softball.jpg

Mohave Valley 10-12 Little League all-star softball team finishes fifth at state.

 Contributed

COTTONWOOD — The 10-12 Mohave Valley all-star softball team completed a memorable season, finishing fifth in the state on Sunday. 

Their team won three games in the district tournament and outscored their opponents 48-0 in their three games. They then went on to play in states, where they dominated in their first two games, highlighted by 17-3 in the second round, with Izabella Navarro, Taliyah Gonzalez and Takota Martin all driving in two runs. Aaliyah Yanez-Frias and Danika Willis each knocked in one.

