MOHAVE VALLEY — With the start of the second half of the racing season approaching, here is a look at all the previous winners from this year.
2023 Season Opener (Feb. 4)
IMCA Modified: Dalton Houghton
IMCA Northern Sportmod : Cam Reimers
Street Stocks: Alan Grubel
Open 4 Cylanders: Andrew Schmitz
IMCA Stock Car: Noah Geer
3rd Annual Bill and Shirley Meyer Showdown Night 1 (Feb. 17)
IMCA Modified: Troy Morris III
IMCA Northern Sportmod: Tyler Banister
Street Stocks: Steve Stringer
IMCA Stock Car: Chris McCurdy Jr
3rd Annual Bill and Shirley Meyer Showdown Night 2 (Feb. 18)
IMCA Modified: Bobby Hogge
IMCA Northern Sportmod: Cam Reimers
Street Stocks: Steve Stringer
IMCA Stock Car: George Fonsman
Mohave Valley Raceway (March 4)
IMCA Modified: Troy Morris III
Super Stocks: Tyson Talkington
Street Stocks: Jared Ward
Mini Sports: Steve Freeman
Micro 600 Sprints: Neil Jones
Western States Dwarf Car Assoc. National -hosted by SNDCA (March 10)
Open 4 Cylinders: Eric Weis
Pro Dwarf: Tommy Velasquez III
Sportsman Dwarf: Tucker Hislop
Veteran Dwarf: Mike Reeder
Mini Dwarfs Masters: Luke Spring
Mini Dwarfs Sportman: Sadielee Talkington
Western States Dwarf Car Assoc. National - hosted by SNDCA (March 11)
Open 4 Cylinders: Eric Weis
Pro Dwarf: Trent Morley
Sportsman Dwarf: Teagan Fischer
Veteran Dwarf: Ronnie Williams
Mini Dwarfs Masters: Cody Isabella
Mini Dwarfs Sportman: Sadielee Talkington
"Weekly" Racing Including Western Midget Racing (WMR) (March 18)
IMCA Modified: Jake Pike
Street Stocks: Jared Ward
Dwarfs: David Teves
Midgets: Drake Edwards
USAC/CRA Sprints (April 1)
410 Non-wing Sprint Cars: Chase Johnson
POWRi Lightning Sprints: Brent Sexton
Dwarfs: David Teves
Mohave Valley Raceway (April 15)
IMCA Modified: Jason Pike
IMCA Northern Sport Mods: Jerry Walton
Super Stocks: Tyson Talkington
Street Stocks: Steve Stringer
Open 4 Cylinders: Steven Hartwick
Mini Dwarfs Masters: Luke Spring
Ryder Spring Sprtsman: Ryder Spring
Mohave Valley Raceway (May 6)
Super Stocks: Tyson Talkington
Dwarf: David Teves
Mini Dwarfs Masters: Brody Stewart
Mini Dwarfs: Sadielee Talkington
Mohave Valley Raceway (May 13)
MCA Modified: Dalton Houghton
Street Stocks: Bill Meyer
Open 4 Cylinders: Neil Smith
Dirt Mini Late Models: Cale Rudy
Fan Appreciation Night (May 20)
IMCA Modified: Dalton Houghton
Super Stocks: Tyson Talkington
Street Stocks: Jared Ward
Dwarf: David Teves
Mini Dwarfs Masters: Micah Morris
Mini Dwarfs Sportsman: Sadielee Talkington
600cc Non-Winged Micros: Eric Bartlett
The second half of the season will start on Sept. 2 in the Labor Day Clash. It will be a two-night event with a lineup consisting of IMCA Modified, IMCA Northern SportMod, Dwarf, Vintage Midgets, Mini Dwarfs MastersMini Dwarfs Sportsman, and IMCA Stock Car. There will also be a $950 bounty on David Teves in the Dwarf Race.
