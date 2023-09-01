0901.nice stripers at lake mohave

Brenda Meyer and Ashly Thornton landed these four six-pound stripers at Lake Mohave, trolling with swim baits in the coves near the power lines.

 Rusty Braun Contributed

BULLHEAD CITY — More keeper-sized stripers — OK, many people consider any size of striper to be a keeper — are being caught on Lake Mohave.

That's the word from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.

