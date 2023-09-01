BULLHEAD CITY — More keeper-sized stripers — OK, many people consider any size of striper to be a keeper — are being caught on Lake Mohave.
That's the word from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
"We have some great news from up on Lake Mohave," Braun said. "The striper bite is doing well."
This week's evidence came from local anglers Brenda Meyer and Ashly Thornton.
"They were trolling with swim baits in the coves near the power lines," Braun said, explaining the how and where of their harvest of four big stripers. "The fish they brought in weighed in the six-pound range with sizes from 25 to 27 inches in length."
Smaller stripers also are being reported on Lake Mohave "near Davis Dam" with anchovies being the bait of choice.
Along the river in the Bullhead City area, Braun termed the striper bite "OK" with "Community Park your best bet. Some of the areas near the Big Bend park also have been doing well."
The trout fishing has slowed but should pick up in the upcoming months with the return of the fall stocking schedule from the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery. The hatcher suspends the stocking program during the hot summer months because the heat makes transportation of the rainbows hazardous to their health.
"The Willow Beach hatchery will start up the rainbow trout plant around the first week of October," Braun said.
Braun also issued a reminder for area boaters, fishermen and others recreating on the river to be aware of conditions during the holiday weekend.
"Be safe and take extra caution for this weekend as our river will be packed," he said. And that is doubly important following Wednesday's advisory from the National Weather Service that some severe weather — thunderstorms with rain, lightning and high winds — could be in store for the area.
"Hope this helps some for now," Braun said. "We look forward to seeing you in to share that catch and your story."
Braun can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
"Now, go catch a fish," Braun said.
