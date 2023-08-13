0813.soccer practice

A River Valley player prepares to reverse the field with the ball after being cut off by a Mohave defender during Saturday's 5-on-5 scrimmage at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.

 Bill McMillen/The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — The official start of the high school girls soccer season is still more than 10 weeks away, but the squads from Mohave and River Valley high schools got together for some scrimmaging Saturday morning at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.

The teams went through a little more than two hours of fast-paced 5-on-5 workouts — "It was basically a glorified practice," said River Valley coach Ed Marquez — played on short fields with narrower goal mouths and no goalkeepers. There were no corner kicks, throw-ins or penalty kicks and players generally policed themselves on fouls and other rule violations.

