BULLHEAD CITY — The official start of the high school girls soccer season is still more than 10 weeks away, but the squads from Mohave and River Valley high schools got together for some scrimmaging Saturday morning at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
The teams went through a little more than two hours of fast-paced 5-on-5 workouts — "It was basically a glorified practice," said River Valley coach Ed Marquez — played on short fields with narrower goal mouths and no goalkeepers. There were no corner kicks, throw-ins or penalty kicks and players generally policed themselves on fouls and other rule violations.
The focus was on passing and transitioning from offense to defense, skills that are magnified in the 5-on-5 setting but also translate into traditional 11-on-11 soccer.
"It fits our girls well," said Mohave assistant coach Kim Brown. "We are a good passing team. We are usually pretty good at 'small ball.'"
The impromptu scrimmage was scheduled late in the week after a tournament planned for the fieldhouse fell through. That meant the Colorado River Union High School District facility was available for the district's two girls soccer teams and both Marquez and MHS coach Kelly Burgess took advantage of the opportunity.
"We just came out to play some 5-v-5 with River Valley," said Brown, running the Mohave side of things in Burgess' absence. "It's giving everybody some field time. It's giving everybody some time working on passing, small ball."
She said the opportunity was valuable. While Arizona girls teams can't hold formal practice until Nov. 1 in preparation for the 2023-24 season, they can engage in "informal" workouts, including scrimmages "as long as there's no admission fee, no scores kept and no trophy at stake," Marquez said.
Brown said it was a rare offseason workout for Mohave's soccer program.
"Most of our players are multi-sport athletes," she said. "They're playing volleyball and flag football."
Volleyball and flag football are fall sports for girls programs in Arizona; Mohave is among about 56 programs in Arizona to field a flag football team in the first year that the Arizona Interscholastic Association has sanctioned the growing sport. River Valley isn't among that number but Marquez said he does have a few players on the soccer roster who are involved in the Dust Devils' volleyball program.
"It's a good opportunity to get on the field, have a little time together," he said, adding that some of the players are involved in travel soccer or the local American Youth Soccer Association program, so there isn't a lengthy offseason. But, he said, Saturday's scrimmage was a "nice little get-together" that "gets the girls some time on the field."
