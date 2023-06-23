BULLHEAD CITY — Her sport may be one that not many are familiar with, but Payton Sarabia is one name you're sure to remember. She's a BMX racer from Bullhead City that ranks among the best in the country.
Payton is set to be one of seven 13-year-old girls from the United States to ride in the BMX World Championship in Scotland on August 1-13. She qualified after winning the Oldsmar Florida Championship earlier this year, representing Anderson Ford.
This is her second time competing in this event after traveling outside the United States for the first time last year. Despite not placing in the World Championships in 2022, she is already an eight-time Arizona state champion, seven-time gold cup regional champion and six-time Arizona district champ.
This year, Sarabia has competed in national races in Arizona, Nevada, Florida, Oregon, Oklahoma and New Mexico, mostly winning or placing in the top eight at the national levels.
Sarabia started on the bike when she was 2. Despite her family having no previous experience facing it, she fell in love with the sport after her mother, Priscilla Sarabia, saw a flyer on the wall at Mohave Community College.
As Payton grew older, she continued to play all sports and was a member of the honor roll at Young Scholar's Academy, though BMX racing was always what she excelled at. Still, Payton had to learn how to adjust to being a student as well as an athlete.
"It's tiring and a lot of hard work to manage racing and school, but I get it done," Payton said. "As time has passed, I started getting more and more used to it."
Payton's day typically consists of waking up and going to school before hitting the gym. She says much of her training is mental, but Payton also likes to run sprints and lift weights, working with BMX star Jordyn Miranda. Payton generally practices on the track each Monday and then races on Friday.
One of her toughest challenges was losing a race where she had a lead in Regionals after hitting a bump in 2019. However, Priscilla admires Payton's hard work to recover and not lose a race since.
"I'm proud in ways that she is learning not to quit," Priscilla said. "She is working toward her goals and training really hard."
While Payton's ultimate goal is to get a world plate and a national title, she already has aspirations of going to law school.
The only issue is that no law schools in the country offer BMX racing.
Fortunately for her, she still has four years before going to college.
