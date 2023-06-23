Payton Sarabia

Payton Sarabia leading a full rack of boys at the Colorado River BMX State Qualifier. 

 Contributed
peyton 1.jpg

Payton Sarabia wins low Arizona state qualifier 1st place in the 13 expert girls class.

BULLHEAD CITY — Her sport may be one that not many are familiar with, but Payton Sarabia is one name you're sure to remember. She's a BMX racer from Bullhead City that ranks among the best in the country.

Payton is set to be one of seven 13-year-old girls from the United States to ride in the BMX World Championship in Scotland on August 1-13. She qualified after winning the Oldsmar Florida Championship earlier this year, representing Anderson Ford.

