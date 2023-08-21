Preseason All-America Team The Associated Press Aug 21, 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FIRST TEAMOFFENSEQuarterback — Caleb Williams, third-year, Southern California.Running backs — Blake Corum, fourth-year, Michigan; Quinshon Judkins, second-year, Mississippi.Tackles — Joe Alt, third-year, Notre Dame; Olu Fashanu, fourth-year, Penn State.Guards — Cooper Beebe, fifth-year, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, fourth-year, Michigan.Center — Sedrick Van Pran, fourth-year, Georgia.Tight end — Brock Bowers, third-year, Georgia.Wide receivers — Marvin Harrison Jr., third-year, Ohio State; Rome Odunze, fourth-year. Washington; Emeka Egbuka, third-year, Ohio State.All-purpose player — Travis Hunter, second-year, Colorado.Kicker — Joshua Karty, fourth-year, Stanford.DEFENSEEdge rushers — Jared Verse, fourth-year, Florida State; Bralen Trice, fifth-year, Washington.Interior linemen — Jer’Zhan Newton, fifth-year, Illinois; Dontay Corleone, third-year, Cincinnati.Linebackers — Harold Perkins, second-year, LSU; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, third-year, Georgia; Tommy Eichenberg, fourth-year, Ohio State.Cornerbacks — Kool-aid McKinstry, third-year, Alabama; Kalen King, third-year, Penn State.Safeties — Kam Kinchens, third-year, Miami; Malaki Starks, second-year, Georgia.Defensive back — Cooper DeJean, third-year, Iowa.Punter — Tory Taylor, fourth-year, Iowa.SECOND TEAMOFFENSEQuarterback — Drake Maye, third-year, North Carolina.Running backs — Raheim Sanders, third-year, Arkansas; Braelon Allen, third-year, Wisconsin.Tackles — JC Latham, third-year, Alabama; Kelvin Banks Jr., second-year, Texas.Guards — Donovan Jackson, third-year, Ohio State; Christian Mahogany, fifth-year, Boston College.Center — Zach Frazier, fourth-year, West Virginia.Tight end — Oronde Gadsden, third-year, Syracuse.Wide receivers — Xavier Worthy, third-year, Texas; Malik Nabers, third-year, LSU; Jacob Cowing, fifth-year, Arizona.All-purpose player — Will Shipley, third-year, Clemson.Kicker — John Hoyland, third-year, Wyoming.DEFENSEEdge rushers — J.T. Tuimoloau, third-year, Ohio State; Dallas Turner, third-year, Alabama.Interior linemen — Tyler Davis, fifth-year, Clemson; Mekhi Wingo, third-year, LSU.Linebackers — Jeremiah Trotter Jr., third-year, Clemson; Barrett Carter, third-year, Clemson; Cedric Gray, fourth-year, North Carolina.Cornerbacks — Josh Newton, sixth-year, TCU; Ben Morrison, second-year, Notre Dame.Safeties — Calen Bullock, third-year, Southern California; Javon Bullard, third-year, Georgia.Defensive back — Will Johnson, second-year, Michigan.Punter — Kai Kroeger, fourth-year, South Carolina. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Body recovered at Cabinsite Cove Tri-state spared the brunt of Hilary God-given rights: The nationwide spread of the ‘constitutional sheriff’ Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
