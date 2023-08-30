Varsity Football Dysart vs River Valley 8.26 .jpg

Gavin Rodriguez (15) celebrates alongside Vinnie Zavala (12) and Jacob Boice (9) during River Valley's win over Dysart. 

MOHAVE VALLEY — River Valley football looks to remain perfect this season with a matchup on the road against Paradise Honors on Friday in their week three matchup.

The Dust Devils face a team that was previously ranked number one in the state but lost by 28 points to Mohave.

