MOHAVE VALLEY —River Valley football looks to remain perfect this season with a matchup on the road against Paradise Honors on Friday in their week three matchup.
The Dust Devils face a team that was previously ranked number one in the state but lost by 28 points to Mohave.
"Paradise Honors is in the top 10 of everyone's rankings for a reason," head coach Adam King said. "They can score in a hurry with a quarterback that can make every throw. Defensively, they are very active up front and play really well together within their scheme. It is a big test for our group to have a chance to go down there and see a top-flight program face-to-face. We have to be up for that challenge."
River Valley has had most of their offense come from their three running backs. They are averaging 393 yards per game, with Jayden Plotkin scoring six touchdowns. Michael Saykally and Kaleb Kneuven have combined for five.
Mickey Smith, though, has thrown five touchdown passes and 352 yards in two games. Jacob Boice has 205 of those yards with three receptions for scores. Defensively, Jacob Boice, Deacon Maish and Peyton Boice are the top three in tackles, while the defense has forced five turnovers.
Paradise Honors has most of their offense come from the passing game. They do not have a rusher with over 60 yards, but Gage Baker has thrown for 638 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. They have scored at least 28 points in both of their games.
River Valley won 61-0 in their last meeting in 2021. This game will be played at 7 p.m.
