asu track and field

(From left) Justin Robinson, Track and Field Director Dion Miller and Turner Washington are ready to see ASU represented on the world stage in Budapest.

 Courtesy of ASU Athletics

TEMPE — A half-dozen Sun Devils are ready to make their marks in the coming days at the World Athletics World Championships in Budapest.

Chris Benard (Class of 2013, USA), Maggie Ewen (Class of 2018, USA), Beatrice Llano (Class of 2022, Norway), Dubem Nwachukwu (Class of 2023, Nigeria), Justin Robinson (current student, USA) and Turner Washington (2020 team member, Class of 2023, USA) are all slated to compete.

