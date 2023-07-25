Athletics Tigers Baseball

Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of his July 4 outing, his first in the major leagues since last year.

 Duane Burleson

DETROIT — Tarik Skubal earned his first victory in more than a year, working five scoreless innings in the Detroit Tigers' 5-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

The game was a makeup of an April 16 rainout and provided Skubal his fourth start following more than a year away from competitive pitching. The Kingman Academy graduate underwent flexor tendon surgery in August, cutting short his third season in the major leagues, and hadn't posted a victory since beating the Oakland Athletics on July 21, 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.