DETROIT — Tarik Skubal earned his first victory in more than a year, working five scoreless innings in the Detroit Tigers' 5-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday.
The game was a makeup of an April 16 rainout and provided Skubal his fourth start following more than a year away from competitive pitching. The Kingman Academy graduate underwent flexor tendon surgery in August, cutting short his third season in the major leagues, and hadn't posted a victory since beating the Oakland Athletics on July 21, 2022.
Skubal, limited to four innings of work in each of his previous three starts since returning to the lineup July 4, allowed two hits while striking out nine. It was a far better outcome than his previous outing, when he was touched for seven runs in a loss to Kansas City.
On Monday, who threw 80 pitches with 60 for strikes. He did not walk a batter.
His fastball topped out at 97 mph, including two during a nine-pitch strikeout of Casey Schmitt to end the fifth inning. Schmitt, the last batter Skubal faced, fouled off four consecutive two-strike pitches before fanning on a 96-mph fastball.
“I felt like I was in attack mode the whole game,” Skubal said. “It felt like my command get better as the game went on. It was good to adjust from the last one into this one, for sure.”
Detroit manager A.J. Hinch also pointed to Skubal's command of secondary pitches as key to the performance.
“If you can show different things to hitters the next time you see them, it's incredibly impactful,” Hinch said. “When you go up to bat and you know he's juiced up today, he's throwing high velo and can drop a slow breaking ball in, it just immediately puts the hitter on the defensive.”
Jose Cisnero surrendered a home run to Wilmer Flores in the sixth inning for the Giants' only run. Tyler Holton pitched a perfect eighth inning an Jason Foley worked around a walk and a single to complete the combined four-hitter.
Kerry Carpenter hit RBI singles in the third and fifth innings and Zack Short delivered a two-run homer in the eight for the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.