Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game July 4 in Detroit. Skubal, a Kingman Academy graduate, made his second start of the season Sunday, holding Toronto scoreless for four innings. He has not allowed a run in eight innings of work since returning from nearly a year off with an elbow injury.
DETROIT — Detroit pitcher Tarik Skubal logged his second scoreless start Sunday but like in his season debut on Monday, his Tigers suffered a one-run loss in extra innings.
On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays got a two-run homer by Danny Jensen with two out in the ninth inning, then scored in the 10th on Nathan Lukes' RBI double for a 4-3 victory.
The Kingman Academy of Learning graduate worked four innings and did not figure into the decision in the American League game played at Comerica Park in Detroit. He threw 63 pitches — 43 for strikes — and topped out at 98 mph on his fastball. He struck out five, walked two and allowed two singles, both to Toronto lead-off batter Whit Merrifield.
Merrifield singled on Skubal's second pitch of the game and, an out later, Skubal walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. But he escaped the early jam by striking out Matt Chapman and retiring Danny Jenson on a fielder's choice groundout.
Merrifield singled with one out in the third but was erased when Skubal induced Bo Bichette to bounce into a double play. Chapman, who walked with one out in the fourth, was the only other baserunner allowed by Skubal.
The Tigers are being cautious with Skubal's workload after he missed 11 months with an elbow sprain.
“You can't replicate big-league innings anywhere else — 50 pitches here isn't like 50 pitches anywhere else,” Skubal said. “It was important to come back slowly, but my body has responded well. This feels good.”
Tyler Holton worked a scoreless fifth for the Tigers and Reese Olson continued the shutout with a scoreless sixth before allowing a run in the seventh on a triple by Chapman and a run-scoring groundout by Alejandro Kirk.
The Tigers built a 3-0 lead on Miguel Cabrera's RBI single in the second, a solo homer by Riley Greene in the third and a run-scoring single by Spencer Torkleson in the fifth.
In his first major-league appearance on Monday, Skubal allowed only one baserunner — a hit batsman — in four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics. That game was scoreless until the A's scored in the 10th inning and won 1-0.
Skubal now has gone 26 innings without allowing an earned run — a streak that will be over a year old by the time he makes his next start. Skubal finished his July 13, 2022, start against the Kansas City Royals with a scoreless sixth inning, then pitched 17 straight innings without an earned run ending in his appearance on Aug. 1, when he was shelved with the elbow discomfort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.