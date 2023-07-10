Athletics Tigers Baseball

Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game July 4 in Detroit. Skubal, a Kingman Academy graduate, made his second start of the season Sunday, holding Toronto scoreless for four innings. He has not  allowed a run in eight innings of work since returning from nearly a year off with an elbow injury.

 Duane Burleson The Associated Press

DETROIT — Detroit pitcher Tarik Skubal logged his second scoreless start Sunday but like in his season debut on Monday, his Tigers suffered a one-run loss in extra innings.

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays got a two-run homer by Danny Jensen with two out in the ninth inning, then scored in the 10th on Nathan Lukes' RBI double for a 4-3 victory.

