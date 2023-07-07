BULLHEAD CITY — While word remains slow out of Lake Mohave, fishing news remains positive along the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area.
"The fishing is going great here along our shores," said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. "It's going very well, especially for the smaller stripers. Anchovies are one of your first baits to go to and have caught more fish than anything else in our area."
Local angler Mike Jones took grandson Kaleb Williams to the Community Park area, where the visitor from Georgia landed a 3.54-pounder for his first-ever striper catch. They were using anchovies.
Jeff Giampoalo chose to use a swim bait and it paid off with a 4.84-pound, 25-inch striper fishing from shore.
"Not much word from the marsh but it's been hot and water levels have been a bit low in that area," Braun surmised.
But the river itself has been good to many.
"I have been hearing of stripers being landed up and down the area. Whether on boat or shore, it's some great fishing going on," Braun said. "We hope you are able to land a few of these smaller stripers, mostly so the others will grow bigger. They make great meals."
If you're catching small stripers, big stripers or anything else, let Braun know about it so he can share the news. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
"Hope this helps some for now," Braun said. "We look forward to seeing you in soon to share that catch and your story. Now, go catch a fish."
