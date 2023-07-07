BULLHEAD CITY — While word remains slow out of Lake Mohave, fishing news remains positive along the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area.

"The fishing is going great here along our shores," said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. "It's going very well, especially for the smaller stripers. Anchovies are one of your first baits to go to and have caught more fish than anything else in our area."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.