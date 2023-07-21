BULLHEAD CITY — The striper bite appears to be picking up at Lake Mohave.
That's the word from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. He has Mark Oswood — better known in some circles as Corn Man — to thank for the most recent report.
"Mark — or Corn Man — was fishing up on the lake and landed a couple of nice stripers," Braun said. "He was fishing from his boat and using a swim bait that he had doctored up a bit by adding some paint to it."
The two fish collectively weighed a bit under 16 pounds: a 10.06-pounder at 32 inches in length and a 5.58-pounder that was 24 1/4 inches long.
"This is great news that our lake is producing fish," Braun said.
Meanwhile, the striper bite remains solid along the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area, from Davis Dam to the Needles bridge.
"Here below the dam, it's going well," Braun said. "Our visiting anglers, Mikie Hagaman and Troy Kamphuis, were fishing from their grandpa's boat using anchovies. They landed a nice stringer of the smaller ones with one at 3.32 pounds and 21 1/4 inches. This size is making everyone's day, but now and again some of our larger ones are starting to make it to your bait before the smaller bait-stealers."
The heat has kept some fishermen off the river and lake — and has made fishing at Topock Marsh a bit uncomfortable.
"We are hot and that area can warm up without much air flow in the weeds," Braun said of the marsh.
If you are having any success, share the news with Braun so he can pass it along. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
"Hope this helps some for now and we look forward to seeing you in soon to share that catch and your story," Braun said. "Now, go catch a fish."
