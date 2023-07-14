BULLHEAD CITY — It's mostly stripers in this week's fishing report from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
"Our striper bite is going on here below Davis Dam and along the shores of the Colorado River," Braun said. "Our local angler Bryon Kilgore came in with one of the larger ones that weighed it at 6.6 pounds. It was 26 3/4 inches in length."
Kilgore was fishing off the end of Marina Boulevard.
"He was using a hand-made lure that he made," Braun said. "Nice fish."
While some fishermen prefer to use lures — homemade and retail among them — anchovies remain the go-to bait for many striper seekers.
"Our fishing club landed a few stripers while fishing with anchovies in the Rotary Park area," Braun said. The group included mentor Gary Regan and youths Hoang Vu, Delylah Cu, Evan Mynk, Joseph McLaughlin, Donavan Berry, Mila O'Connell, Isaac Sanchez and Jason Barela.
"They caught fish and a nice group, which is great to see," Braun said.
Also nice to see are reports of stripers being caught on Lake Mohave.
"I have gotten a rumor that the striper bite up on Lake Mohave is picking up," Braun said. "I heard that a few were landed near the dam in the 4- to 7-pound range with anchovies producing the best."
News remains quiet in the Topock Marsh area.
Between the dam and the marsh, though, it remains striper alley.
"It's going well from the shore or from a boat," Braun said. "Anglers are boasting of great catches. It's mostly been anchovies that are bringing in the fish. A lot of the smaller stripers are just all over the river; from the dam to the nature center has been producing fish."
If you've got something going on that is producing fish, let Braun know about it. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by phone at 928-763-8550.
"Hope this helps for now," he said. "We look forward to seeing you in soon to share that catch and your story. Now, go catch a fish."
