BULLHEAD CITY – The A7FL is coming to Bullhead City this weekend for the National Championship Game at the Anderson Ford Fieldhouse.

While there will be a prospect development camp, an e-sports Madden competition and flag football tournament, the headline on Sunday will feature the Tampa Nightcrawlers and the Las Vegas Insomniacs in a 7x7 game with no pads or helmets. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.