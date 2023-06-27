MOHAVE VALLEY — The University of Buffalo continues to add from the River Valley softball team, with Trinity Williams officially announcing her commitment.
She is set to become the fourth player from the Dust Devils to play for Buffalo, following her two older sisters, Talynn and Tianna Williams, along with 2023 signee and former teammate Karina Pulu.
"It's a relief, and it feels really good," Trinity said. "Ever since my sisters got committed, it really inspired me to be like them. They have been my role models and made me want to put in the work to go D-1 and be just like them."
Trinity started playing softball with Bullhead ADA then Crags in Needles. She played for Insanity as well as the Bombers. She spent three years on varsity in high school and won a state championship as a freshman.
As a pitcher, Trinity is 33-4 in her career with a 2.90 ERA and 357 strikeouts. Offensively, she has three home runs with 72 RBIs and 28 doubles while also getting to play for her dad, Tim Williams.
"It's great to play for my dad," Trinity added. "There's sometimes where it can be rough, but I wouldn't want anyone else to be my coach."
While Buffalo will be a change for Trinity, she says she can not wait.
"The environment and the coaching was recalling welcoming," Trinity said. "I'm excited for the cold and to get away from the heat. It's just really fun and welcoming. I already know I am going to love my teammates."
Still, Trinity has one year left on the varsity softball team and hopes to fine-tune her pitching before college.
