MOHAVE VALLEY — The University of Buffalo continues to add from the River Valley softball team, with Trinity Williams officially announcing her commitment.

She is set to become the fourth player from the Dust Devils to play for Buffalo, following her two older sisters, Talynn and Tianna Williams, along with 2023 signee and former teammate Karina Pulu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.