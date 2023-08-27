Food Truck Fest River Sippin Drifting Bistro.jpg

Bullhead Food Truck Coalition's monthly Food Truck Fest offers a wide variety of food truck fare, from healthy smoothies to sandwiches, to traditional barbecue and other food truck favorites, as well as Hawaiian, Philippine and Japanese flavors.

 DK McDonald

BULLHEAD CITY — "We come for the hospitality and the flavors," said Hector Merza. "We like supporting small local business — small business is good business."

Merza and his daughter Aliana spoke from the line to order from Hook'd on Poke' during Friday night's Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest Redo — a reset of the monthly event rained out last Friday during the monsoonal storm — located at the Miracle Mile Event Center hosted by the Mohave Shrine Club.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.