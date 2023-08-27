Bullhead Food Truck Coalition's monthly Food Truck Fest offers a wide variety of food truck fare, from healthy smoothies to sandwiches, to traditional barbecue and other food truck favorites, as well as Hawaiian, Philippine and Japanese flavors.
BULLHEAD CITY — "We come for the hospitality and the flavors," said Hector Merza. "We like supporting small local business — small business is good business."
Merza and his daughter Aliana spoke from the line to order from Hook'd on Poke' during Friday night's Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest Redo — a reset of the monthly event rained out last Friday during the monsoonal storm — located at the Miracle Mile Event Center hosted by the Mohave Shrine Club.
The Bullhead Food Truck Coalition, an informal network of area food trucks, began the monthly event in January.
"I can't say enough good things about how the Shriner's support us," said Tina Knowles, co-owner of Hook'd on Poke'. "They welcomed us with open arms and created the event center for us. They even provide a DJ for the festivals and just help us in every way."
Seven popular food trucks — SLAP BBQ, Rollin J's, Crepensmooth, River Sippin, Drifting Bistro, The Two Foodini's and Hook'd On Poke' — offered dining choices from traditional barbecue, Hawaiian, Philippine and Japanese favorites, sandwiches and burgers, crepes and more.
"We're new to town and we wanted to try it out, meet people and see what's out here," said Hilary Harvey. "It's terrific. You can't beat the quality or the customer service and it's really nice to get to know and connect with the people who are making your food."
Esther Puton was with a group of neighbors scouting possible vendors for a neighborhood event in October.
"This gives us the opportunity to taste test everything," she said. "We'll report back and decide who we'd like to invite to come out for our neighborhood car show."
Madison Vaught, Gracie Collins and Jacob Robbins are repeat customers of the festival.
Collins said the three had also stopped the night of the storm.
"They tried, but it got rained out," she said. "They were so nice about it and apologetic. We were glad when they rescheduled it."
"Pretty much it's super friendly and super food," Robbins said.
Vaught agreed. "The food is just so good. It really is amazing."
Crepensmooth owner Kyan Blackwood, also known as The Crepe Guy, moved to the area last May from France.
"We started the coalition last year; we wanted to have all the food trucks in town together," he said. "And it's pretty much a big family. We gather as friends."
Over the past year, the alliance has grown from about five trucks to about 15 trucks, he said. "The Food Truck Fest is one of the best events in Bullhead."
SLAP BBQ owners Kristen and Elton Hurd said they are especially appreciative of the Shriner support and the support of returning customers.
"We really enjoy being able to mix and mingle and being able to see everybody," said Kristen Hurd. "Hanging out with the Shriners — they've been so welcoming and warm to us. Elton served in the Marine Corps, so we feel like we're giving back to the community."
Knowles said when she dreamed the idea of the food truck coalition, she hadn't foreseen how well it would go.
"The coalition is all about support," Knowles said. "It is a family. We support each other, fill in for each other, and it gives us the opportunity to cheer each other on. It's really been wonderful."
